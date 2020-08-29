Maharashtra Govt Says 'Will Forward Requests To Probe Sandeep Ssingh-BJP Links To CBI'

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Saturday said that he will be forwarding requests to probe links between film producer Sandip Ssingh and BJP to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that he had received several complaints as Ssingh, who had produced the Vivek Oberoi starrer- 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic had alleged links with BJP and the ongoing 'drug angle' the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Currently, the CBI, the NCB, ED and the Mumbai police are still probing into the 34-year-old actor's demise when he was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Maha Home Min: 'BJP-Sandip Ssingh link' to be probed

"I have received many requests & complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Singh, who made PM Modi's biopic & BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood & drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation," said Deshmukh.

Sushant Rajput case: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar lashes out at 'drug mafia', demands strict action

Congress sees BJP link to Sandip Ssingh

The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is "not doing his homework." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also reminded that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray. Reports state that Bollywood producer Smita Thackeray - the late Sena founder's daughter-in-law was planning a biopic named 'Saheb' in 2016, roping in Sandeep Singh, Omung Kumar and Rashid Saeed.

Fadnavis responds on Sandip Ssingh link purported by Congress; says 'Do your homework'

ED probe into 'drug angle'

ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case and is probing into the case.

Sushant Singh case: Sandip Ssingh tracked down, runs away from Republic TV crew

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the two months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty.