Maharashtra Govt Assures Security To Homes Of Rebel Sena MLAs After Shinde Camp's Plaint

In a key development on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil declared that security will be deployed at the residences of rebel Shiv Sena legislators. This comes after some Shiv Sena workers vandalized the offices of multiple rebels such as Tanaji Sawant and Mangesh Kudalkar besides smearing black ink on posters featuring Eknath Shinde and Sada Sarvankar. Speaking to the media, Patil denied the rebel camp's charge that the state government has withdrawn the security cover to which they are entitled.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "The security of no MLA has been withdrawn. The Home department has given no such order. Looking at the current situation, the Home department has taken a decision that security will be given to the house of MLAs to keep their families safe."

Addressing a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and all Police Commissioners earlier in the day, 38 Sena MLAs complained that the security provided to them at their residence and family members has been withdrawn as an "act of revenge". Demanding the immediate restoration of the security cover, they warned that Thackeray, his son Aaditya, NCP Sharad Pawar and MVA leaders will be held responsible if their family members are harmed. The MLAs also hinted they were forced to move out of the state owing to security concerns.

The letter read, "The security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm-twist us to give in to the demands of the MVA government comprising of NCP and INC goons. We state that the reason to give us security is a threat and not which side of politics we are. However, the threats due to which we were forced to leave the state of Maharashtra have been compounded by these actions on the part of MVA leaders."

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

In a press note, the Mumbai Police revealed that it is ramping up police presence at offices of all political parties, Ministers, MLAs and important corporators. Indirectly referring to the violence by Shiv Sena workers, it stressed, "Instructions have been given to ensure that no party can take law into its own hands, indulge in violence and put up objectionable posters and banners". Moreover, directions have been given to ensure that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC should be implemented in Mumbai.