Last Updated:

Maharashtra Govt Determined To Offer Higher Education In Marathi: Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar stressed the importance of education in the mother tongue stating that govt determined to offer higher education in Marathi.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Education minister Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra Education minister Deepak Kesarkar | Image: PTI/


The Maharashtra government is determined to offer higher education in Marathi, said state education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, stressing the importance of education in the mother tongue.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said.

Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking here at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Most countries impart education in their native language, which is the right approach, he said.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, “You should be job givers, not job seekers.” Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. “Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower,” he said.

READ | Maharashtra cabinet expansion in deadlock as Ajit Pawar seeks Finance or Home portfolio

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.

READ | Eknath Shinde-Ajit Pawar differences behind delay in Maharashtra Cabinet expansion?

The minister said the government plans to adopt artificial intelligence and install web cameras at schools in remote areas of the state for better monitoring.  

READ | Maharashtra ruling coalition will win more than 200 Assembly, 45-plus LS seats: Minister Samant
READ | Vadra Congress and Maharashtra Congress spar over LoP Seat?

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT