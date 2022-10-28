Maharashtra Govt Downgrades Security Of Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik & 13 Other MVA Leaders

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharastra government has downgraded the security of several prominent opposition leaders in the state including Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat among others.

According to sources, the security cover of 15 leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has been downgraded. Those include Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Nitin Raut, Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, Varun Sardesai, Dhananjay Munde, Bhaskar Jadhav and others.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's personal assistant Milind Narvekar’s security cover was upgraded to the Y category.

The security cover for Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and their family members remains as it is, sources privy to the development told Republic TV.

The present government took over on June 30, 2022, after the MVA government collapsed following Shinde's rebellion.

Shinde-Fadnavis govt reverses half a dozen decisions of previous MVA dispensation

The Eknath Sinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra has either paused or reversed at least half a dozen decisions by the previous MVA government including restoring general consent to CBI to investigate cases in the state and shifting the Aarey Metro car shed.

The present government has also brought back four policy decisions taken by the Fadnavis government during the 2014-2019 period but were later scrapped by the MVA regime.

These decisions include reviving the voting rights of farmers to Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets, resuming pension for the people jailed during the Emergency, and electing village heads and municipal council presidents directly from the masses.

The incumbent government has also withdrawn development projects worth Rs 850 crore from the rural development department and fund allocation from district planning committees, which were decided by the previous MVA government, contending the allocation of funds and projects was unequal as only NCP MLAs were favoured.