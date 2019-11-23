BJP's Maharashtra Masterstroke: Leaders Says Electoral Mandate Being Followed

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the State's Chief Minister, backed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who also took oath on Saturday as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. The stunner came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena over an alliance apparently reached the final stage on Friday. Addressing the media, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said that the mandate that was given by people is being followed amid the government formation.