Maharashtra Govt Formation: Sanjay Raut To Meet Sharad Pawar After Cong-NCP Meet

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the national capital on Wednesday. This meeting is likely to take place after the deliberations of top Congress and NCP leaders, who are likely to give a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties. As soon as the final draft of the CMP is approved by the high command of both parties, discussions with the Shiv Sena would be held. Earlier, sources revealed that a group of 17 MLAs is unhappy with the Sena leadership for its prospective alliance with the Congress and the delay in government formation. President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12.

Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra Coordination committee to meet in Delhi today. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will meet Sharad Pawar after the Congress-NCP meet. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

'The process is going on'

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Raut asserted that the government formation process in Maharashtra would be completed in 5 to 6 days. Moreover, he claimed that the Chief Minister would be from the Shiv Sena. Raut contended that it would be a “popular & strong government”.

Raut said, "The process to form the government will be completed in the next 5-6 days and a popular & strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on."

'Your urgent intervention is highly necessitated'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Wednesday where he discussed the plight of farmers in Maharashtra. At the meeting, Pawar handed over a letter to the Prime Minister, highlighting the problems of the farmers in Nagpur and Nashik districts. He requested the PM to immediately initiate relief measures.

In his letter to PM Modi, Pawar wrote, "Due to the prevalence of Presidential Rule in the state, your urgent intervention is highly necessitated. I shall be grateful if you take immediate steps to initiate massive relief measures and ameliorate the miseries of distressed farmers."

