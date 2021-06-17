Maharashtra Govt Invites BJP's Sambhaji Chhatrapati For Talks As Maratha Quota Stir Begins

After BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati began his silent sit-in protest seeking the restoration of the Maratha quota on Wednesday along with other activists, the Maharashtra government invited him for talks. He was joined at the Shahu Samadhi Sthal in Kolhapur by prominent personalities including his father Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar, Ministers Satej Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar and all MLAs and MPs from the district. Accepting the invite, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj thanked the state government for taking the first "positive step".

He will meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over the demands of the Maratha community later on Thursday. Some of them include benefits for Marathas in education and business, hostels for them in every district headquarters and more funds for the SARTHI. Established in 2019 by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) focuses on policy advocacy, training, etc. for the socio-economic and educational development of the Maratha, Kunbi communities, and the families dependent on agriculture.

कोल्हापूरात झालेल्या मराठा मुक आंदोलनाचे परिणाम दिसत आहेत. सरकारने समाजाच्या मागण्याबाबत पहिले सकारात्मक पाऊल उचलले आहे. विचारविनिमय करण्यासाठी आज निमंत्रित केले आहे.



मराठा समाजाच्या वतीने राज्य समन्वयक व मी आज बैठकीला जाणार आहोत. समाजाच्या न्याय व हक्कासाठी कसलीही तडजोड नाही. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) June 17, 2021

Maharashtra government seeks PM's intervention

On May 5, the Constitution bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. To assuage the hurt feelings of the community, the MVA government issued an order on May 31 extending the benefits of the Economically Weaker Sections quota to eligible Marathas.

Thus, Maratha youths whose annual family income is less than Rs.8 lakh will be able to avail EWS quota providing 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Thereafter, Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 and raised various issues concerning the state including the Maratha quota setback. After the meeting, Ashok Chavan who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation briefed the media.