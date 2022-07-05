Maharashtra Govt Issues Notification Staying Works Undertaken By DPCs

The newly-formed Maharashtra government has issued a notification staying works under various schemes of the district planning committees (DPCs) in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a notification issued by the state planning department on Monday, works under various schemes of the DPCs for 2022-23 have been stayed till the appointment of new guardian ministers and restructuring of committees.

"The appointment of new guardian ministers/chairmen and nominated members on the committees is expected to take place in the coming days. In the backdrop of this, the administrative approvals given to works under various schemes of DPCs for 2022-2023 have been stayed," the notification stated.

Once the guardian ministers are appointed, a list of all the approved works will be kept for review and decisions will be taken about the schemes, it said.

Former MLA from Purandar and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, who is with the Eknath Shinde camp, had written to the chief minister on July 3, seeking stay on development plans worth Rs 875 crore of the Pune DPC.

Shivtare had alleged that Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who was the guardian minister of Pune district in the MVA government, had allocated funds under the DPC in a hurried manner, as a result of which members of the Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress had received negligible funds.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA from Hadapsar Chetan Tupe claimed that the decision to stay works under DPCs was purely political.

"Why are development works related to the common man's life being disturbed? If you want to introduce new schemes, you are free to do so, but why stall the existing works under DPCs. The works under DPCs are related to health and basic infrastructure, and are related to common people," Tupe said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)