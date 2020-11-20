Maharashtra Govt Orders Inquiry Into Rise Of Mahavitaran Arrears During Fadnavis Regime

On Friday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut announced that an inquiry has been ordered into the rise of Mahavitaran arrears under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) is the country's largest electricity distribution utility. This move comes at a juncture when Fadnavis and MNS have slammed the Maharashtra government's refusal to provide relief on inflated electricity bills.

Reportedly, the clearance for the probe was given in the state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday where Raut allegedly presented data that showed the increase in arrears. Earlier, the Maharashtra Energy Minister had claimed that the previous government failed to improve Mahavitaran's efficiency. Incidentally, Fadnavis had lauded the performance of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who served as the Energy Minister, in his Cabinet.

Row over inflated electricity bills

The issue of inflated electricity bills came to the fore during the lockdown period as the power corporation staff were not able to physically record meter readings. On November 2, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut indicated that the state government was planning a 'Diwali bonanza' to ease the woes of the consumers. However, Raut on Tuesday made it clear that consumers have to pay the full amount of the power bill as it was not possible for Mahavitaran to incur further debt at this stage.

Noting that the country's largest electricity distribution utility was already under a debt of Rs. 69,000 crore, he highlighted that the Centre had offered to give a loan at 10.8 percent interest, which he described as "too high". At the same time, the people have been given the option of paying the bill amount in three installments. Moreover, Raut revealed that 69 percent of the outstanding bills have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, MNS has warned of a fierce pan-Maharashtra agitation if the state government failed to waive the inflated electricity bills of consumers till November 23. Addressing the media, MNS spokesperson Bala Nandgaonkar revealed that this decision was taken in the meeting of the party's office-bearers with Raj Thackeray. Accusing the Maharashtra government of cheating 11.5 crore people of the state over the issue of inflated power bills, he appealed to all the people to participate in MNS's agitation.

