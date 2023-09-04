Maharashtra Govt Regrets Lathi-charge On Protesters, Says Dy CM Fadnavis

Amid all the political outrage in Maharashtra over use of force by the police on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday apologised to those who got injured in the clash that took place on Saturday. Expressing his regrets over the incident, Fadnavis said that the lathi-charge by the police was sad and he will never support it. He also assured the victims that CM Eknath Shinde has decided to investigate the matter and take stringent action against the incident.

Talking to media personnel on Monday, Dy CM Fadnavis stated, “This is a sad incident. I will never support the lathi-charge done by the police. I apologise to those who were injured in the lathi-charge.”

Lathi-charge order was not given by the Home Ministry: Fadnavis

Responding to the rumours that lathi-charge orders came directly from the Home Ministry, Fadnavis said, “SP and Dy SP can take the decision of lathi-charge, but there are some political leaders who are trying to spread rumours that these instructions came from the Home Ministry.” Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the lathi-charge order was given on a phone call made from the office of the chief minister and state Home Minister.

Lashing out at former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had visited Jalna a few days before and spoke against the government, Fadnavis said, “Uddhav Thackeray visited Jalna a few days ago. But when he was the chief minister, why did he not take decisions on the issue. On the contrary, we announced various scholarships to the Maratha community students through SARTHI.”

“We are taking various steps for the Maratha community students. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) has been at the forefront. This government is working on the Maratha reservation,” assured the Dy CM.

Earlier, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Aurangabad Range, Dnyaneshwar Chavan had briefed that additional forces have been deployed in the area. Sharing information about the incident, IGP Chavan added, “Manoj Jarange's health had started deteriorating, as he was on hunger strike. When the Additional SP and the SDM convinced him for medical treatment, the crowd present there started pelting stones at the police. During this stone-pelting, several of our police staff got injured, which includes 21 women officers and 43 jawans. A total of 64 officers were injured. To disperse the violent mob, we used the justified force. So far, 40 protesters have been arrested. Buses have been burnt and we are investigating it. Additional forces have been deployed. We are cautious."