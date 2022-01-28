Maharashtra Govt Says 'Will Study If SC Orders Applies' As 12 BJP MLAs' Suspension Revoked

As the Supreme Court quashes the 1-year suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Friday, said that the govt will decide on future recourse. Issuing a statement, Malik said that the Legislative secretariat will study if the apex court's decision applies to the Assembly or not. 12 BJP MLAs had been suspended in July 2021 over manhandling.

Malik: 'Will study if the SC order applies to us or not'

"The law board will study the SC's decision. It will be studied whether the Court's decision applies (to Maharashtra Assembly) or not. Then a decision would be taken," said Malik.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra accused of allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the Speaker chair. The bench dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" and "illegal". The full verdict in this matter is awaited.

The bench ruled, "We've no hesitation in allowing these petitions. The resolutions are malicious in the eyes of law, unconstitutional, illegal, and declared to be ineffective in law. As a result of the stated declaration, petitioners are declared to be entitled to be benefits of Members of Legislative Assembly."

In July 2021, at the two-day Monsoon session, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year over alleged manhandling of Speaker. As per a video from the Assembly, the MLAs were seen storming the well, standing on the table and gheraoing the Speaker - chaired by Jadhav on that day. The motion to suspend the MLAs was passed by voice vote. BJP alleged that the suspension to prevent BJP from raising the OBC reservation.