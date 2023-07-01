Maharashtra Govt Should Respond To Torture Of Sambhaji Maharaj: Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar, after a controversial visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad in Sambhaji Nagar, is under attack by the ruling party in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said, “As Hitler can't be Germany's Hero, Aurangzeb can't be India's Hero.”

Responding to Fadnavis’ statement, Prakash Ambedkar, speaking to Republic TV, said, “Those who are questioning my intent to visit Aurangzeb's tomb should answer why their ancestors were in a team of Jaichands, my ancestors were never the advisor, they never even chose to become a watchman of such rulers, rather their ancestors were the advisors of Mughals."

“We should do politics, but we should also keep in mind the social system of the country. We should not do politics of divide and rule, the govt is trying to distort history. At least think about what Barack Obama said, he is not Indian but still he wants the betterment of India,” said the VBA president.

When asked about his political intentions, he said, “I am not in power, neither I am an MP nor any MLA neither I am a minister, I am just running a political party, whatever is happening, I tell people as per my party line."

Prakash Ambedkar seeks Maharashtra govt's response on torture of Sambhaji Maharaj

When the reporter asked if it is a political stunt, Ambedkar said, “It's not at all a political stunt, I went there to stop the clashes, our role is to always neutralise riots be it OBC or Maratha, no party could have stopped it but we did, today also the Hindu- Muslim violence could have taken place but Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has stopped it from occurring.”

“Yesterday Sharad Pawar said that riots took place in 14 locations. In fact, as per SIT report, more riots could have happened. If you think restricting people to do riots is wrong, then you can term my visit anything, I don't have a problem with it,” said Ambedkar.

He further added, “Aurangzeb was very cruel with Sambhaji Maharaj, what Aurangzeb did was wrong, UnIslamic, UnSufism but in this whole thing who gave tipp off and caught Sambhaji Maharaj was Gannuji Shirke, why don't they talk about them? Aaba Bhatt was the one who created a plot to torture Sambhaji Maharaj, why don't they criticise them"

"Political leaders are going on the channels and are comparing Hitler to Aurangzeb, they should be questioned by the News Editors whether they criticise them or not," said Ambedkar.

He further said that neither they (political leaders) love Aurangzeb nor Sambhaji Maharaj. "They just want to play the politics of riots, we ceased the riots, so now they are playing politics, why don't you question Uddhav Sena for the move of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, if you want to ask questions then ask us," he added.

When questioned was it a planned strategy for upcoming elections, he said, "We have one point program, will do whatever is needed to keep this BJP RSS govt away in Maharashtra."