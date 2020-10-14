Maharashtra Govt Slammed For Not Reopening Places Of Worship In New Unlock Relaxations

The Maharashtra government has announced further relaxations in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. Metro rail services have been allowed to operate from October 15 in a graded manner while markets and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from October 15.

Although, critics have pointed out the continued closure of places of worship like temples for devotees even as demands for reopening have gained momentum. Protests in favour of reopening have been held, notably in Shirdi, by devotees while the BJP has lashed out at the state government for focusing on re-opening liquor stores and not temples. The state's Governor and Chief Minister have also sparred over the matter.

Reacting to the new relaxations, RSS leader Indresh Kumar noted that places of worship of all faiths have been opened almost across the country and such be the case in Maharashtra too. "The state should keep in mind public sentiments as people are ready to follow norms like social distancing and wearing of masks and so places of worship shall be opened as soon as possible."

Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the reopening of temples is a public demand and the new rules on relaxation go beyond logic. "The reopening of temples is a public demand. The government cannot defend its policy since they have allowed liquor stores to run with rules. If public places were shut, it would be understandable, but if eateries and markets can open, then why not temples? What's the logic here?"

Saints and devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba temple have staged a hunger strike from 9 am onwards from October 13 against the government to reopen temples in the state. The protestors have also issued a letter to the government in this regard, said a Shirdi saint adding that the Thackeray government had become "insensitive."

The Maharashtra government has allowed attendance of up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15. All government and private libraries will start functioning once again from October 15 with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitization. While the domestic passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra will continue to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, they shall no longer be stamped with indelible ink.

Maharashtra tops India's Coronavirus chart with 15,43,837 confirmed cases thus far, of which 2,05,884 remain active while 12,97,252 have recovered. The death toll stands at 40,701.

