Maharashtra Govt To Appoint SIT To Probe 'morphed' Video Of Shiv Sena MLA, Party Leader

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged 'morphed' video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and the party’s deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre, according to state Minister Shamburaj Desai. This comes after an allegedly edited video of Surve and Mhatre went viral on the internet.

While speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Shamburaj Desai mentioned that six teams will be headed by a senior IPS officer with the help of cyber police. Police officials said that five persons have been arrested in the case so far. Desai said, "The police had earlier arrested four people, including one Vinayak Davare (26), a social media state coordinator of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in connection with the episode."

The state minister further alleged that Davare had posted the “morphed” video on Facebook, while the other three had helped make it viral.

Maharashtra govt has formed an SIT to investigate the morphed video of a woman Shivsena Spokesperson. Six teams led by an IPS officer to investigate the matter with the help of Cyber police, said Minister Shambhuraj Desai



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/vrsDfhN9LW — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Mumbai police on Monday, March 13 arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sainath Durge in connection with the morphed video case. The four accused arrested earlier have been remanded to police custody till March 15, sources said.

The arrested accused have been booked under sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 500 (defamation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena MLAs Yamini Jadhav and Manisha Chowdhary raised the matter in the state Legislative Assembly and sought strict action against persons who 'morphed' the video of a public event.

Shinde MLA, Woman Leader's Morphed Video Goes Viral

The matter pertains to March 11, Saturday wherein a rally was organized in Mumbai's Dahisar area, which was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

During the event, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and the party’s deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre welcomed the Chief Minister on stage. According to allegations, during the rally, someone made a video of the MLA Surve and Mhatre. The accused allegedly edited the video, put obscene songs into it and made it viral on the internet, the police said.

After the video went viral on Saturday night, leaders and workers of the Shinde faction reportedly reached the Dahisar police station and demanded an investigation against the accused.

Speaking to media reporters, Sheetal Mhatre asserted that she has been on the receiving side of hate for a long time.

Mhatre said, "The attacks on me started when my friends and I started working with CM Eknath Shinde. We have been subjected to abusive messages and derogatory comments on social media."

Mhatre revealed, "During the rally, our local MLA Prakash Surve, CM Eknath Shinde and several BJP leaders were present. At that time, someone made a video, morphed it and made it viral on social media." The leader said that she always chose to ignore the hate, but the situation escalated when the morphed video was made viral.

Further claiming that no woman will enter politics if such incidents continue to happen, Mhatre said, "They are trying to assassinate the character of women who are working in politics. There are women working as a journalist, women going to offices, if this is how the character of women is assassinated, no woman will come into politics."