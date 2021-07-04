Maharashtra Govt To Pass Anti-farm Laws Resolution In Assembly Amid Sharad Pawar's U-turn

In a big announcement on Saturday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik revealed that the Maharashtra government will pass a resolution against the three farm laws in the upcoming Monsoon session of the Assembly. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Quashing speculations, Malik asserted that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress remain opposed to the Centre's agrarian laws.

Quashing the claim that Pawar had taken a U-turn on the farm laws, he stated on July 2, "The Centre government is trying to mislead people over a statement of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on new farm laws. He hasn't talked about the Centre's (farm) laws. He was talking about Maharsthra farm laws".

While NCP and Congress had vehemently opposed the legislation, Shiv Sena had adopted a contrasting stance in both Houses of Parliament. All three MVA constituents were signatories to a joint letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament. The governments of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have already enacted new laws to bypass the farm Acts based on Congress president Sonia Gandhi's instructions.

|All 3 parties (NCP, Shiv Sena & Congress) of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt was against Centre's new farm laws & are still against the laws. We'll oppose farm laws by passing a resolution against it in Legislative Assembly: State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/rQRwjd6hNw — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.