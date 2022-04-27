Maharashtra Govt To Speed Up Administering Vaccines Amid COVID Surge; Mulling Mask Mandate

As various states in India reports a surge in COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asserted that the state will advance testing procedures. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a meeting discussing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers of all states. After the aforementioned meeting, the Maharashtra Health Minister spoke about the rising cases and stated that the state will take necessary measures like increasing testing, doing genome sequencing and improving vaccination speed.

Speaking about the precautionary doses Rajesh Tope said that the doses are available and those wishing to take the extra protection may get inoculated at a private hospital. The health minister also spoke about the recent decision of the Center to allow children above the age of 6 to be vaccinated. Sharing the current status of the same, Rajesh Tope informed that the BJP-led central government has not drafted the rules for the same and as soon as they are drafted, the Maharashtra government will start administering vaccines to children.

Maharashtra to impose mask mandate again?

Sharing a crucial detail, the state's Health Minister said that the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray later today will be chairing a meeting with district collectors across the state. During this meeting, the authorities, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, will reach a decision on the mask mandate. According to sources, CM Thackeray can make masks compulsory in crowded localities. It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of district collectors is called to review necessary precautions amid the surging cases across the state.

On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed a sudden increase in caseload with 102 cases recorded on a single day. Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 cases. On February 27 this year, Mumbai logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported.

Maharashtra's vaccination status

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations. The official numbers as per the government site are 16,43,79,269. Out of which 9,02,31,918 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 7,19,03,953 have been administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On April 27, 1,57,980 people were jabbed. The government had recently announced that people above the age of 18 are qualified to be administered the precaution dose. Since then 22,43,398 precaution doses have been administered in the state.