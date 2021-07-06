'Maharashtra Govt Tried To Hide COVID-19 Deaths': Devendra Fadnavis Amid Suspension Row

Amid the tussle between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the suspension of 12 MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly, former state CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media and slammed the Maharashtra government over COVID-19 deaths in the state. Fadnavis has alleged that Maharashtra saw over a thousand deaths from April to June 2021. The former CM during his address has also alleged that Maharashtra government tried to hide the death toll.

'They tried to hide the death toll': Devendra Fadnavis

Presenting data, Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the MVA government tried to hide the death toll. He also hit out at the state government and slammed the 'Mumbai Model' term that gained attention during the second wave of the pandemic. Fadnavis has instead said that it was a 'Mumbai Model of deaths'. In addition, he also hit out at the MVA government and stated that Maharashtra is facing an 'unofficial emergency'.

"Maharashtra is facing an unofficial emergency. They sent marshal and switched off journalists' cameras. They cannot suppress our voices. This is one of the Black Days in Maharashtra politics. This government is corrupted and the people of Maharashtra are against this government," said Fadnavis

12 BJP MLAs suspended in Maharashtra assembly

The Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session that had commenced on Monday ended up with the suspension of opposition MLAs. Over 12 BJP MLAs were suspended for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. Following this, the 12 legislators have now decided to move the Bombay High Court on Tuesday over the assembly's decision to suspend them. The BJP which is the opposition in Maharashtra had rejected the claims and has maintained that no misbehaviour took place in the house on Monday. In addition, they have asserted that the MLAs were merely protesting in the house over a range of issues including the Maratha Quota and OBC reservation. The motion of suspension was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab.