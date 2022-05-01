Maharashtra Govt Urges Communities To Maintain Peace Ahead Of Raj Thackeray's Mega Rally

Maharashtra Home Min Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday appealed to the 'Hindu and Muslim communities' to maintain peace ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally in Aurangabad today. He said that Maharashtra Police is on alert to prevent any untoward incident.

"Permission for the rally has been given with certain terms and conditions and we expect those conditions to be followed. I want to appeal to Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace", the minister said.

The Aurangabad Police had granted permission to Raj Thackeray's sabha under a total of 16 terms and conditions. Adequate personnel will be deployed at the venue as well as other places in the city and monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras, the police said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also stated that the police are on the alert to avert any incident. Citing the recent seizure of 90 weapons including swords and a dagger from the Dhule district, Pawar said some people are planning to create unrest in the state.

Dhule police on Thursday recovered a massive stockpile of sharp weapons near Songer village on the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

"I want to appeal to all citizens to maintain communal harmony wherever rallies are taking place. No one should make any such comment by which any religious sentiment gets hurt," the Deputy CM said.

Raj Thackeray Aurangabad rally

Raj Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, he paid his respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

His public meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which the MNS chief will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. If not done, Hanuman Chalisa will be played in front of mosques on speakers, he had said.