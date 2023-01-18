Maharashtra Govt Wasting Public Money On PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: Congress

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged the state government comprising the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP is wasting public money for promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Thursday.

Patole wondered whether issues like suicide by farmers, unemployment, inflation etc. would find a mention in the prime minister's address.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore during his one-day visit.

"PM Modi had performed the 'jalpoojan' ceremony for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's memorial in the Arabian sea six years ago. But what happened after that? Modi should speak about the memorial tomorrow and also on unemployment, price rise and suicide by farmers. 3,000 farmers committed suicide last year," Patole told reporters.

"The state government is wasting the public money in promoting the visit of the prime minister," he alleged.

Patole said the people are reeling under inflation but the Central government is not ready to address this issue.

He alleged BJP's religion is only "power" and the saffron party is not concerned about ensuring communal harmony.

When asked about the upcoming Legislative Council polls for the teachers and graduates constituencies in the state, Patole said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win all (five) seats.

He alleged the BJP instigated Congress' candidate for the Nashik division graduates constituency to rebel as the saffron party was not getting a nominee.

The Congress was left red-faced after the party's official nominee and sitting MLC Sudhir Tambe didn't file the nomination for the January 30 polls and instead got his son Satyajit Tambe to enter the fray as an Independent candidate.

The Tambe junior is facing BJP rebel Shubhangi Patil in the Nashik constituency.

While MVA has backed Patil, the BJP has not yet decided on supporting Satyajit Tambe.

