'Maharashtra Govt Will Soon Collapse': CT Ravi Slams MVA After SC Revokes MLAs' Suspension

Calling the step akin to Indira Gandhi imposing emergency, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi slammed Maharashtra Government over the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the state. The statement from the saffron-party leader came after Supreme Court revoked the suspension. The BJP leader also claimed that the current Maharashtra Government- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will soon collapse.

BJP leader CT Ravi slams MVA Government:

"The step was akin to Indira Gandhi imposing emergency. This Maharashtra government will soon collapse. Maharashtra government days are numbered," added the BJP leader.

SC revokes 1-year suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

The Supreme Court, on Friday, January 28 revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing their plea against their suspension for a period of one year. In the operative portion of their order, the SC dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" and "illegal".

Speaking exclusively on this order, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani opined, "The entire resolution was clearly malafide. The best thing about the Supreme Court decision is that it prevents legislative arbitrariness, legislative tyranny against an opposition. So, I think it has set the rules. The resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly for suspending these MLAs for a period of one year was contrary to their own rules framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. They cannot be suspended for one year as per the rules framed by the Constitution."

12 BJP MLAs' suspension order

During the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature, a controversy had erupted on July 5, 2021, when BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab moved a resolution in this regard which was passed by voice vote. The aforesaid legislators were accused of abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

While the SC had refused to stay the suspension in order to enable them to attend the Winter session, it sought responses from the Maharashtra Assembly and the state government on December 14, 2021, citing that the issues raised in the matter and the arguments advanced by both sides are "debatable" and "require deeper consideration". However, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal asked the Legislature Secretary to not respond to the apex court's notice. On January 18, the SC bench affirmed that the suspension for one year should be linked with some purpose.