Maharashtra Govt's 'Unlock' Confusion Draws BJP Derision; Fadnavis Fires 'Super CMs' Jibe

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis ridiculed the confusion within the Maharashtra government regarding the 5-level unlock plan for the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day earlier, Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar made an announcement easing all coronavirus-induced restrictions in 18 districts with less than 5% positivity rate and 25% oxygen bed occupancy. However, this was contradicted by the Health Ministry within a few hours which clarified that the proposal was still under consideration.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the ex-Maharashtra CM stated that only the Chief Minister has the right to take a political decision. Taking a dig at the internal rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Fadnavis claimed that there are many 'Super Chief Ministers' in the present government. Contending that all constituents- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress wanted to take individual credit for decisions, he stressed that the government's stance on major policy issues has to be clearly communicated to the people.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "In this government, there is a Chief Minister and many Super Chief Ministers. There are many Ministers who consider themselves as the CM and make unilateral announcements. Only the CM has the right to take a policy decision in any government. The Chief Minister can designate a Minister (to make an announcement) if he wants to who will stick to the CM's line. However, 5 Ministers speak on the same issue instead of the CM."

"This is an attempt to take credit for every decision. This is not the first such instance. Earlier too, Ministers have made unilateral announcements. The Chief Minister should discipline his Ministers. While there is no need to gag anyone, the state government's stance on major policy decisions should be clear to the people," he added.

Interacting with media at Nagpur

https://t.co/YAGzPD8wco — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 4, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Thursday, June 3, Maharashtra recorded 15,229 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 57,91,413. At present, there are 2,04,974 active cases in the State. With 25,617 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 54,86,206.

307 deaths including 27 from Mumbai, 26 from Nashik, 23 from Aurangabad, 22 each from Palghar and Ahmednagar and 20 from Kolhapur were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 228 occurred in the last 48 hours and 79 in the last week. Until now, a total of 97,394 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 3,57,74,626 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 15,66,490 persons are under home quarantine, 7055 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.19 per cent, 94.73 per cent and 1.68 per cent respectively.