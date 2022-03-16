Maharashtra Guv Denies Nod For Speaker Poll; Cong Avers 'Koshyari Working At BJP's Behest'

The rift between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and MVA escalated further on Tuesday after he denied nod for holding the election of the Assembly Speaker. While the Uddhav Thackeray-led government proposed conducting the Maharashtra Speaker's election on March 16, the Governor's Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar reportedly wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Satish Waghole affirming that the poll can't be held as the matter is sub-judice. This was a reference to BJP MLA Girish Mahajan moving the Supreme Court against the new rules of voting for the Speaker's poll.

As per a notification dated December 23, 2021, Rules 6 and 7 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rule, 1960 were amended to replace the secret ballot method with an open vote system through voice vote and show of hands. Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole contended that the Governor should have abided by the Bombay High Court order dated March 9 dismissing Mahajan's plea. Moreover, he alleged that Koshyari was acting at the behest of the saffron party.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole remarked, "If the honourable Governor had followed the directions of the High Court, the politics over the election for the constitutional post of Assembly Speaker, it would have stopped. The Governor's position should have been the same. There is no Speaker in the Assembly today and the honourable Governor should have pressed for the conduct of the Speaker's election. By not doing so, his behaviour is like a 'Bhajpal' (BJP leader) and not 'Rajyapal' (Governor)."

"Our displeasure is not on the Governor but on his work. If the governor acts on the behest of the BJP, then he has become the BJP, not the governor. It is dangerous for democracy to obstruct the election of Speaker in the Assembly," he added.

Tussle during Winter session

On December 27, 2021, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker. This post has been vacant since February 4, 2021, when Nana Patole resigned to become the state Congress president. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open vote instead of secret ballot.

Expressing pain at the alleged "intemperate tone" of Thackeray's letter, he argued that it had belittled and denigrated the constitutional office of the Governor. The latter wrote, "I have never questioned the prerogative of the House in the matter of its procedure/proceedings; however, I cannot be pressurised to give consent to a process which prima facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal as enshrined in the Article 208 of the Constitution". Subsequently, the MVA deferred its move to hold the Speaker's election.