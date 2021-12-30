Maharashtra Guv Koshyari 'pained & Dismayed' By CM Thackeray's 'threatening Tenor': Source

Amid the tussle between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the MVA government, sources informed that the former was 'pained and dismayed' following the 'threatening tenor' of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The ongoing face-off between MVA and the Governor has escalated over the election of the state Assembly Speaker. The position of Speaker in the state Legislative Assembly has remained vacant even at the conclusion of the Winter Session on Tuesday, for over nine months now.

Governor Koshyari, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, raised objections to numerous issues backed with technical and legal reasons to pay heed to the vacant office, ANI reported. Sources confirmed that Governor Koshyari in his response to the government over the proposal of appointing a Speaker mentioned that he was 'personally pained and dismayed to see the intemperate tone and threatening tenor of CM Uddhav Thackeray's letter which was belittled and denigrated the highest constitutional office of the Governor'.

Uddhav Thackeray writes to Guv Koshyari over vacant Maha Assembly's Speaker seat

Thackeray had written to Koshyari on December 27 seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker, a post which has been vacant since February 4 when Nana Patole resigned to become the Maharashtra Congress president. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open vote instead of secret ballot.

Notably, even BJP was not in favour of holding elections in the absence of the Governor's nod. Also, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil asserted it would be unfair to proceed with polls, given that 12 lawmakers of the party have been suspended for a year during the Monsoon session in July.

The MVA government postponed its decision to conduct the Speaker's election on December 28, the last day of the Winter Session and the Budget session is set to begin on February 28.

Maharashtra government at loggerheads with Governor Koshyari

The relationship between the MVA government and Koshyari hit a rough patch on November 23, 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM despite doubts over BJP securing a majority in the Assembly. Another tussle ensued in the following months as the Governor refused to act on the state Cabinet's decision of nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council.

It was only after Thackeray's conversation with PM Modi that Koshyari wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting the election for the vacant 9 MLC seats to be held soon.