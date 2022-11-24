Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been summoned to New Delhi after his icon of "olden days" remarks referring to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked major controversy.

Maharashtra Governor Summoned to New Delhi

Koshiyari will make the unscheduled trip to the national capital on November 24 (Thursday) and will return on November 25 (Friday). As per sources, he is expected to meet and hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Although, there is no confirmation from the Raj Bhavan about his meeting the Maharashtra governor's trip has been confirmed.

The controversy erupted when BK Koshyari while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

Leaders react to Maharashtra Governor's remark

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole hits out at Governor's remark on Shivaji Maharaj and said he is known for speaking disrespectfully of the Maratha warrior. He further demanded that he should be removed from his position.

The governor spoke of Shivaji Maharaj and (Union minister) Nitin Gadkari in the same breath. He is known to speak shamefully about Savitribai Phule and Shivaji Maharaj. We request the President to act against this governor and remove him as governor".

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said "We are not ready to consider him as Governor. Governor should be neutral and show dignity in his words and conduct but our Governor speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra. There was never such anger against any Governor in any state. People are agitating".

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Governor didn't intend to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and affirmed that he will remain everyone's ideal forever. "Till the time the sun and the moon exist, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain the ideal of Maharashtra, the country and us. In modern-day parlance, our hero is also Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one has any doubt about this. I don't think the Governor has any doubt about this either. The Governor's comments have been interpreted differently. But I feel that he doesn't harbour such a sentiment. No other person apart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be an ideal in Maharashtra and the country."