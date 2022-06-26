Maharashtra Guv Writes To State DGP And Mumbai CP; Demands Security For Eknath Shinde Camp

In the wake of the vandalism and outrage amid Maharashtra political turmoil, Republic Media Network learnt that Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the state Director-General of Police, Rajnish Seth as well as to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey on June 26. Through the letter, Governor Koshyari has directed the police to provide security cover to all the rebel MLAs.

The direction comes acting on the complaint from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 independent MLAs stating that the security cover has been 'illegally and unlawfully withdrawn'. "They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in context of provocation and threatening statements made by certain political leaders. Already, offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised with police being mute spectators," Governor Koshyari noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided Y+ security cover to 15 MLAs of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde's camp. About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Sarvankar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, and Sandipanrao Bhumre.

Legal action initiated against rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant while briefing the media said it's confirmed that legal action has been initiated, and the rebel MLAs have been served notice. "If you want to hear the authenticity of what is being told by us- Supreme court senior advocate Devdutta Kamat Ji is with us...He will answer you in detail," Sawant said.

Proceedings have been initiated by Shiv Sena, confirmed Senior Advocate Kamat. "Under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the concept of two-thirds applies only to mergers. Till today there is no merger...They cannot run away from the disqualification," the Senior Advocate said.

It is pertinent to mention here that 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a two-day disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27. The Shinde faction has asserted that the Dy Speaker should have given at least seven days to the rebel MLAs to reply to the notice, and are presently seeking legal advice on the same.

