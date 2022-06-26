Maharashtra Guv Writes To Union Home Secy; Demands CSF Security For Shinde Camp

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Republic Media Network learnt that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday wrote to the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the security of MLAs of Eknath Shinde's camp.

He further requested that adequate provision of Central Security Forces (CSF) be made and kept ready, if required. It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra Governor also wrote to the state Director-General of Police, Rajnish Seth as well as to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey on June 26.

The letter comes on the back of a complaint from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 independent MLAs stating that the security cover has been 'illegally and unlawfully withdrawn'.

"They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocation and threatening statements made by certain political leaders. Despite issuing directions to the State police, offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised. It is accordingly requested that adequate provision of Central Security forces be made and kept ready, in case required to address the situation," Governor Koshyari stated in his letter.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided Y+ security cover to 15 MLAs of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde's camp. About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Sarvankar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, and Sandipanrao Bhumre.

Legal action initiated against rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant while briefing the media confirmed that legal action has been initiated, and the rebel MLAs have been served notice. "If you want to hear the authenticity of what is being told by us- Supreme court senior advocate Devdutta Kamat Ji is with us...He will answer you in detail," Sawant said.

Proceedings have been initiated by Shiv Sena, confirmed Senior Advocate Kamat. "Under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the concept of two-thirds applies only to mergers. Till today there is no merger...They cannot run away from the disqualification," the Senior Advocate said.

It is pertinent to mention here that 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27. The Shinde faction has asserted that the Dy Speaker should have given at least seven days to the rebel MLAs to reply to the notice, and are seeking legal advice on the same.

