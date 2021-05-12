Maharashtra Halts COVID Vaccine For 18-44s: Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew MLA Seeks Reverse

As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohit Pawar, who is the NCP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Maharashtra and the grandnephew of his party's president Sharad Pawar, said that the citizens are at a disadvantage as there are not enough COVID-19 vaccines available from the central government. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rohit Pawar said that priority should be given to vaccinating citizens belonging to the age group of 18-44 years.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, "I had met Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and gave him a statement that all people belonging to 18-44 years of age should be vaccinated on priority." This latest development comes after the Maharashtra government suspended the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years category so that people above 45 years of age can be vaccinated first.

COVID Vaccine Paucity: Maharashtra suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above-45 age group, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. This decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting.

The minister also revealed that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the Maharashtra government that it would be able to provide 1.5 crore Covishield vaccines to the state only from May 20 onwards.

"There is no sufficient supply of vaccine vials by the Centre for inoculation of above-45 age group people. Hence, the state cabinet decided to divert the stock, purchased for the 18-44 age group, for the above-45 age group. Therefore, we are suspending the inoculation of the 18-44 age group for some period," Tope said.

While the Covishield vaccine is manufactured by Pune-based SII, Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech."Adar Poonawalla of SII has informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his ability to supply around 1.5 crore vials of Covishield from May 20 onwards. Once we receive the supply, we will resume the vaccination of the 18-44 age group," the Minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tope had alleged that the Union government was not fulfilling its responsibility to provide an adequate number of vaccine doses to states.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, May 11, Maharashtra recorded 40,956 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh. At present, there are 5,58,996 active cases in the State. With 71,996 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 45,41,391. In a heartening development, Mumbai too recorded only 1717 new cases. 793 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

So far, 2,98,48,791 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 35,91,783 persons are under home quarantine, 29,955 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.35 per cent, 87.67 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@RRPSpeaks)