Maharashtra: HC Seeks Explanation On Guv's Delay In Taking A Call On 12 MLC Nominations

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's delay in taking a decision on the nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council drew the ire of the Bombay High Court on Friday. A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade was hearing a plea filed by activist Ratan Soli Luth who alleged that the Governor had breached his constitutional obligation by failing to act on the recommendations of the Council of Ministers dated November 6, 2020. According to him, the reason for the impasse is the purported tussle between Koshyari and the Maharashtra government.

The bench directed the respondents to file an affidavit in reply revealing the reasons for not acting on the representation submitted to the Governor by the Council of Ministers for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council under Article 171 (2) (e) and 171 (5) of the Constitution. Moreover, it asked the timeframe in which this representation will be considered and disposed of. In an oral observation, Justice Kathawalla stated, "He must decide it either way. There is something he has to do. He can't keep it in his drawer, not to see the light of day". The court also asked Luth to amend his petition and make the Secretary to the Governor a party to the case.

MVA finalises list of 12 nominees

On November 6, 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra finalized the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to nominate to the legislative council 12 members from the fields of literature, art, science, cooperative movement, and social service on the recommendation of the state government. As per sources, actor and former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, Vijay Karanjkar, and Nitin Bangude Patil have been selected from the Shiv Sena quota.

Sources added that ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse, former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge, and Anand Shinde have been chosen by NCP. On the other hand, Congress has reportedly shortlisted AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Rajni Patil, spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain, and Aniruddha Vankar. NCP's Nawab Malik, Congress' Amit Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab- Ministers in the state government formally handed over the list of names to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.