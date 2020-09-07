Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Flays Centre On Kangana's Security, Asks BJP To Clear Stance

Addressing the media on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hit out at the Centre for giving Y-category security to acclaimed actor Kangana Ranaut. According to him, this decision was surprising as Ranaut had allegedly insulted Mumbai and Maharashtra. Thereafter, he dared the BJP leaders in the state to condemn the Manikarnika actor's remarks. On September 4, Deshmukh opined that she had no right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra. He deplored the attempt to malign Mumbai Police, which he contended was as competent as Scotland Yard.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remarked, "The Centre giving Y-grade security to a person who insults Mumbai and Maharashtra is a very surprising and sad decision. Maharashtra does not belong to NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress alone. It belongs to BJP and the people of the state as well. If a person tries to insult Maharashtra, people belonging to all parties should condemn the remark."

Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai: State Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/dy1OWIFAjl — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Kangana-Sena faceoff

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai.

Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Ranaut who is set to return to Mumbai on September 9 will now have a total of 11 CRPF personnel in her security detail.

Sushant death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. The Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau have registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other persons. Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested multiple individuals including Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and helper Dipesh Sawant. Currently, Rhea is being questioned at the NCB office in Mumbai for the second day in a row.

