Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Rejects Param Bir Singh’s Charges, BJP Demands Probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday, refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh tweeted that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Home Minister refutes Param Bir Singh's allegations

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'.

The letter was shared by Mumbai BJP Spokesperson, Suresh Nakhua.

Copy of the letter written by Parambir Singh to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Maha Home Minister Mr. Anil Deshmukh of ordering Sachin Vaze to extort 100 Cr per month.pic.twitter.com/fwMGT5FA9A — Suresh Nakhua (@SureshNakhua) March 20, 2021

Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Maha Home Min: 'Param Bir transferred due to lapses'

On Thursday, Deshmukh had said that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred due to the lapses he and his office had done, including the Antilia bomb probe. Stating that the ex-Mumbai CP's office had damaged the reputation of Maharashtra police, which used to be compared to Scotland Yard, Deshmukh said 'some mistakes cannot be forgiven', in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat. In Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues.

Sachin Vaze & Hiren's connection

Vaze was arrested by NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran, while Hiran's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Amid this probe, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilia

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. NIA has taken over both Mansukh Hiren's death probe and the Antilia bomb scare probe.