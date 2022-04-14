Maharashtra HM Patil Counters Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Ultimatum With SC's Judgment

As the face-off over the use of loudspeakers in Mosques in Maharashtra continues, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil referred to the frequently cited judgment of the Supreme Court. Speaking to the media, Patil made it clear that the order in no way objects to speakers installed lawfully. The Maharashtra Home Minister said that it talks only of decibel limits.

"There is no tension in the state regarding the playing of loudspeakers in the Mosques. Nevertheless, the police force is ready...It is keeping an eye on all corners," the Maharashtra Minister said. The statement comes after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in Mosques till May 3.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further warned to 'play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers', if the government refused to listen to him.

MNS leaders quit party after Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena's Raj Thackeray faced a major jolt, as over 35 leaders from the Mumbai and Marathwada region of the party decided to quit, after the announcement by the party supremo of an ultimatum for the loudspeaker over Mosques.

The letter written by MNS's Maharashtra General Secretary Feroze Khan stated, "In our working relationship since the party was formed, in the last 16 years, it is only now that you are doubting about Mosques, Azaan, and Madrasas. Why did you not raise these issues before, we would have discussed over it," and further said Thackeray might not have committed a mistake but, surely they can see something dangerous will happen to them.