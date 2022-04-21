Maharashtra HM To Call All-party Meeting Over Loudspeaker Row; Raj Thackeray To Be Invited

In a key development, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced that he will call an all-party meeting on the row over loudspeakers triggered by Raj Thackeray. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Patil also clarified that the MNS chief will be among the opposition leaders who will be invited to this meeting.

Maintaining that the permission for loudspeakers shall be granted as per procedure, he urged everyone to not take law into their own hands. The NCP leader stressed that strict action will be taken against anyone who hampers peace.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "In the last few days, there is an attempt to hamper peace and the law and order situation. The government is taking this very seriously. I appeal to everyone to not take law into their own hands. Do not escalate the fight. Do not create a divide. If someone does this, strict action will be taken and an attempt will be made to instill peace."

"After the Supreme Court judgment of 2005, the state government issued some GRs in 2015 and 2017. In those GRs, the procedure for permission for loudspeakers is laid down. The relevant authorities will be given directions to implement this. But before taking a final decision in this regard, I will call a meeting of leaders of all prominent opposition parties to discuss this. I will also call a meeting of some organizations and then a decision will be taken," he added.

ज्यांना लाऊडस्पीकर लावण्यास पोलिसांची परवानगी नाही त्यांना ते लावता येणार नाहीत. ज्यांना लाऊडस्पीकर लावायचे आहेत त्यांनी सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या व शासन निर्णयाच्या नियमावलीचे पालन केले पाहिजे, असे आवाहन गृहमंत्र्यांनी केले. — NCP (@NCPspeaks) April 20, 2022

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to MVA

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on April 12, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told the media, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. The guidelines in this regard are likely to be issued in the next few days.