'Disha Salian Dialled 100' Questions Make Maharashtra HM Walk; A Gesture Then Silence...

Soon after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had dialled '100' - meaning she called the police - after the alleged party which she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died, Republic Media Network confronted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He was asked five questions by Republic TV's reporter on Nitesh Rane's claims questioning the role of the Mumbai Police. The state Home Minister chose to remain tight-lipped and walked away with folded hands. Mumbai Police has already been under scrutiny for its probe in both the cases and this disclosure by Nitesh Rane only raises more eyebrows on the police force.

'All these events raise a huge question mark'

"If it was an accidental death or a suicide, why has the Mumbai Police changed the Investigating Officer of the Disha Salian case twice. Why did Rohan Rai plan a funeral on the 9th of June but her postmortem was done on the 11th of June? If it was an accidental death, why does her phone CDR show that her last call was done at 8:30 pm on the 8th of June and her phone was switched off for 4-4:30 hours and someone used her phone after the death on the same night? All these events raise a huge question mark and this does not look like a suicide and that is why we need it to be investigated," Nitesh Rane said while speaking to ANI.

"We have also heard that something wrong happened to her at the party and after she left for her house in Malad-Malvani, she dialled 100. She had asked for help and had informed whatever happened. Police must have information as it was a recorded call. Even though police could not save her help. This raises a question on Mumbai Police too. I am giving a lead and the CBI should investigate this. I am willing to help the CBI if they ask me for it," the BJP MLA said.

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation. The Maharashtra government and Mumbai continue to face mounting questions on their actions in the case.

