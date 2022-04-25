Maharashtra Home Ministry Sources Say CCTV Footage Of Attack On Kirit Somaiya Being Probed

As the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delegation, including Kirit Somaiya, met the Union Home Secretary in New Delhi on Monday, sources at the Maharashtra Ministry of Home Affairs informed Republic Media Network that CCTV footage of the alleged attack on Somaiya is being probed.

The CCTV footage of the Khar police station where BJP's Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked, is being examined to know the truth in the case, according to the Maharashtra Home Ministry sources. In the alleged attack on Kirit Somiya, Somaiya got injured and blood was visible on his face. Sources further added that the wound would also be examined to ascertain whether its real or fake.

'Somaiya shouldn't have visited police station': Maharashtra Home Minister

Commenting on the attack on BJP's Kirit Somaiya, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil contended that he shouldn't have visited the Khar Police Station in the first place. Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, he claimed that there was no point in the former Lok Sabha MP trying to visit Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana as only relatives and lawyers are allowed to meet persons in police custody.

While assuring that the police will take action against the miscreants involved in the attack, he questioned the rationale for providing Z security cover to Somaiya. Maintaining that this incident was a part of the BJP's strategy to oust the MVA government, Dilip Walse Patil alleged, "Since this government has come to power, they (BJP) have made attempts to ensure that this government should not continue under any circumstances. They are doing whatever needs to be done to achieve this. This is a part of that."

He added, "There was no need for Kirit Somaiya to go to the police station. Because when a person is in custody, only lawyers and relatives have permission to meet that person. As per the law, others don't have permission. That's why he shouldn't have gone there and increased the strife. What happened wasn't good."

Attack on Kirit Somaiya

After the Mumbai police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena workers were creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station. He stated that he was injured as heavy stone-pelting took place outside the police station. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack but the Bandra Police registered a bogus FIR in his name.

On Monday, he met the Union Home Secretary along with other BJP leaders and sought action against the errant police personnel, an SIT investigation by an MHA team and registration of a fresh FIR by the CISF.