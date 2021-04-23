'Maharashtra Hospital Fire Tragedy Not National News,' Says Rajesh Tope; Gets Criticised

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the fire tragedy at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar which killed 13 COVID-19 patients is not national news. The Minister's statement came after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the hospital killing eight men and five women.

“In today’s meeting with the Prime Minister, we will talk about Oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines and also the Virar fire incident. It is not national news. The state government is taking all steps to help the patients and their relatives,” Tope told the media.

The minister informed that the government has announced an ex gratia of â‚¹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and the municipal corporation will add another â‚¹5 lakh to the ex gratia announced. "We have announced probe and the report will be submitted in ten days. We will take strict action against those who are responsible for not doing compliance with mandatory fire, electrical and structural audit," Tope said.

The Health Minister’s remark on the fire tragedy not being ‘national news’ was criticised by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who said it was insensitive of Tope to downplay the disaster. “I don’t know in what sense he spoke about it. At these times we should keep compassion and be sensitive,” the BJP leader said.

PM Modi, CM Uddhav announce Ex gratia

At least 13 people lost their lives on Friday after a fire broke out in the ICU of the COVID-19 hospital located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the unfortunate deaths and announced Ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the PMNRF for the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured in the fire.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the 13 COVID-19 patients. Those who suffered serious injuries in the incident will be given one lakh compensation each. At least 90 patients were present in the hospital, including 18 in the ICU when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official said.