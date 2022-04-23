Maharashtra: Independent MP Navneet Rana Granted 'Y' Category Security By Home Ministry

In a key political development, independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana has been granted 'Y' category security including paramilitary security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The information comes as Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. It is being learned that the 'Y' grade security was accorded to the Amravati MP last week.

Rana and her husband's arrest follows high voltage drama that unfolded in the course of the day outside the MP's Khar residence. After her call to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest against the duo. Even though the Rana couple called off their drive to the CM's residence, the Mumbai Police proceeded to arrest them based on a complaint filed by the ruling party under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act.

Navneet, Ravi Rana file counter-complaint

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers on Saturday including against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after they were arrested amid the Hanuman Chalisa row. A written complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Police by the Rana couple against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and several others. They have demanded that the mentioned names also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the IPC.

Before being taken into custody, Ravi Rana said that Police are trying to forcibly take them from their residence and added that they 'will not bow down'. "Police are trying to take us from here. We will recite Hanuman Chalisa. You may file 10 cases against us. We will not bow down," Ravi Rana proclaimed. The BJP has also come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

Meanwhile, the duo has refused to apply for bail and will be produced before the Bandra Court (Holiday bench) tomorrow. BJP leaders are expected to meet them at the Khar Police station soon.