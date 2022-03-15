Maharashtra: Infighting In Maha Vikas Aghadi? Nana Patole Foresees Congress CM In 2024

The infighting in MVA came to the fore once again after the Assembly election results with Nana Patole predicting that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Congress. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Maharashtra Congress president also contended that his party will win the maximum number of seats in the 2024 Assembly polls. This is perceived as a dig at Shiv Sena and NCP which have more MLAs than Congress at present. The first sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP after 2014 to quit the party citing unhappiness with PM Modi's style of functioning, Patole was elected as a Congress MLA in 2019.

२०२४च्या विधानसभा निवडणुकीत काँग्रेसच सर्वाधिक जागा मिळवील. पुढचा मुख्यमंत्री काँग्रेसचाच असेल. — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) March 14, 2022

Congress' discomfort in MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government in 2019 over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the State, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers.

Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. In the last few months, multiple Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government. In May 2020, Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra.

Patole's remarks stir row

Indicating Congress' growing discomfort in MVA, the Sakoli MLA has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many people are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, he has also claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves. On July 14, 2021, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a swipe at Patole over these remarks.

As many MVA leaders were reportedly angry at Patole's remarks, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan assured NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that these statements won't be repeated. When Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned the Maharashtra Congress chief and other leaders to Delhi for a meeting on August 20, 2021, speculation was rife that he will be replaced. While he managed to retain his post, Patole was reportedly asked to refrain from making any controversial remarks affecting the MVA.