Maharashtra Govt Formation: Information On CM Post Not With Us, Says Sanjay Raut

Amid the recent developments in the formation of government in Maharashtra wherein Congress-NCP-Sena are set to go into an alliance to form the government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he will meet Sharad Pawar On November 21 to discuss the issue of chief ministership and seat-sharing arrangement. Addressing the press Raut added, "The information on Chief Minister post is not with us and I am not going to talk on this." After that, he refused to entertain further questions on the post of Chief Minister.

READ | MASSIVE: 'NRC Process Will Be Carried Across Country,' Says Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

MLAs to stake claim

After the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi green-lighting the unlikely Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, sources report on Thursday that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Sources further report that while Sena is insisting that party Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term, NCP is still insisting for a rotational CM post. Sources report that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled at 9:15 AM to discuss the same and a Congress-NCP meet too is scheduled at 10 PM.

Sources report that the newly elected Congress, NCP and Sena MLAs have been asked to assemble in Mumbai along with their Identity cards and Election Commission-issued election certificates. Meanwhile, portfolio sharing which has been in talks between the three parties has resulted in NCP reportedly getting major portfolios, while Congress is likely to get many ministers too. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

READ | Issue Of Withdrawal Of SPG Cover For Gandhis Raised In LS

Majeed Memon confirms the alliance

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena, which was confirmed by NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon. This came even after Maharashtra Congress workers have urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to not go ahead with an alliance with the saffron party Shiv Sena. As per reports, the state leadership of the Congress party had earlier written to the party chief saying the same. Sena MP Sanjay Raut too had stated that the process to form the government will complete in the next 5-6 days and a strong government will be formed by December.

READ | Meeting Or No Meeting? Chavan & Pawar Say No, Then Cong-NCP Pics Surface

READ | Congress Holds Protest March Against Centre's Economic Policies