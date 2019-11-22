SCOOP | What's Going For And Against The 4 Maharashtra CM Names Being Considered: Sources

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legislator Aaditya Thackeray met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the late hours of Thursday, November 21, four names have surfaced as the potential frontrunners for the chief ministership seat in Maharashtra. A complete shift from Aaditya Thackeray being fielded as the CM face to Uddhav Thackeray's name surfacing in a banner opposite Matoshree, the confusion on the CM post prevails in the State. Shiv Sena broke the MahaYuti alliance with BJP amidst a power tussle, after demanding a 50:50 formula in the cabinet as well as chief ministership. However, Sena still seems to contemplate on the post, nearly a month after election results were declared. As per sources, Shiv Sena is going to hold a meeting at Matoshree on November 22, to discuss the possibility on who to field as the CM candidate.

Possible candidates for CM

Uddhav Thackeray

Sources suggest that Congress and NCP are urging Uddhav Thackeray to be the CM of Maharashtra, however, he is not keen to take the position. However, sources also claim that Uddhav Thackeray could accept the position if it is agreed unanimously by the whole party cadre and the alliance. Moreover, it is said that the chief of the party can keep the whole flock together in any situation.

Eknath Shinde

Former cabinet minister of Public Works Department, Public Health and Family Welfare in the government of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde is a senior Shiv Sena leader and has the support of all the MLAs. Even though he may have the support of the MLAs, it has been reported that it is unlikely all Shivsainiks will extend their full support to Shinde. Sources have also said Eknath Shinde may not be under Matoshree's control.

Subhash Desai

Yet another senior leader and former cabinet minister of Maharashtra, Subhash Desai is also being considered as the CM face for the state, claim sources. He is a veteran legislator and he has served as the cabinet minister of Industries in the state government under the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Hailing from Goregaon constituency, the sources also claim that Subhash Desi is a close confidant and a mentor to Uddhav Thackeray.

Arvind Sawant

Former Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arvind Swant resigned from his position after Shiv Sena and BJP called off their alliance in Maharashtra and the Centre. The Member of Parliament from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant is considered to be extremely loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. He is also close to Aaditya Thackeray and the sources claim that Arvind Sawant is someone who will do as he is told.

