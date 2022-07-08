'Maharashtra Is Indian Economy's Engine,' Says Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 8 referred to the state as the engine of Indian economy, adding that the country can become a 7 trillion economy if the progress continues.

While addressing an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "If we keep progressing as a nation, we can become a 7 trillion economy. We made a pledge in 2015 to grow to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. I renew that pledge today, under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership."

"We have come up with a model that combines infrastructure, innovation & technology. With this, we'd achieve our goal. It'd be a model of inclusive growth. We've kicked off a lot of projects on the infrastructure front in the state," Fadnavis added.

This comes three days after Fadnavis had said that it was he who had proposed to the BJP leadership to make Eknath Shinde, who had rebelled against Shiv Sena leadership, the new Chief Minister after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last week. He had also admitted that he was not mentally prepared to assume the post of deputy CM, but changed his decision after a discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intervention by BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. While speaking to reporters in Nagpur on July 5, Fadnavis said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won the 2019 elections, but the mandate was stolen, so his party and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction came together for a common ideology and not for power.

'I Had Proposed To Make Shinde Maha CM': Devendra Fadnavis

"Our leaders Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji and with my approval (the decision to make Shinde the CM was taken).... It will not be wrong if it is said that I took this proposal (to the BJP leadership) that Shinde is made the Chief Minister and they (the leadership) accepted it," Fadnavis had said.

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30 with Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM ahead of the floor test.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI, Representative