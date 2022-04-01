Maharashtra: Jalna Cong MLA Hits Out At Party Ministers For Promoting Kin

Jalna Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Friday said state ministers from his party were recommending the names of kin for posts in development corporations rather than fellow legislators as is the norm.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he would complain to party chief Sonia Gandhi on the issue. He also said Sena and NCP MLAs were getting more funds for development activities, while complaints over this to party authorities in the state had been in vain.

