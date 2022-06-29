Maharashtra Legislature Secy Directs All MLAs To Be Present In Assembly Tomorrow For Floor

As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued a letter to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary on Tuesday night directing to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On the instructions of the Governor, the secretary of the Maharashtra legislature has asked all the legislators to be present in the assembly for the floor test tomorrow, June 30. The test has been scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

Governor Koshyari, on Tuesday night, ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. His order came as senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed the majority of party legislators along with several independent MLAs. Following the rebellion, the Opposition in the state demanded the floor test of the MVA government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The secretary of the Maharashtra legislature Wednesday has issued an order urging all MLAs to be present in the assembly tomorrow.

Maharashtra floor test on June 30

The Maharashtra Governor's floor test directive came after the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs put forth this demand. They highlighted that 39 out of 55 rebel Sena legislators have withdrawn support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had refused to stay the floor test on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House". A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements inside and outside the state Assembly.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI