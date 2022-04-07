Maharashtra Loudspeaker Issue: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Says Govt To Discuss Court Order

In a key development, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar talking about the loudspeaker controversy said that the Maharashtra government will look into the matter. Deputy CM also added that the government will run the matter through Home Minister Dilip Walse and will discuss the order of the court regarding loudspeakers placed above the praying places of Muslims. It is pertinent to mention the loudspeaker debate heated up after a rally of MNS chief Raj Thackeray issued a clear warning to the government to remove the loudspeakers or else he will play Hindu 40-verse poetry dedicated to Hanuman in front of mosques.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said, "Regarding loudspeakers, we had said that we will discuss the order of the court. I had said in this matter before that we will talk to the Home Minister about it."

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also spoken about the controversy and said that the Home Minister of Maharashtra Walse has issued a statement to the mosques and asked them to control the decibel level of azaan.

Raj Thackeray loudspeaker controversy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a public rally warned the state government of playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. He said if the government does not interfere and remove all the loudspeakers placed above the praying places of Muslims then he will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of them at double volume.

This statement of the MNS chief sparked a new controversy in the state. MNS leader Raj Thackeray clarified in his very speech that he is not against a Muslim or any prayers but against the loudspeakers. MNS chief said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Additionally, Thackeray also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raiding the mosques in the Muslim areas of Mumbai alleging that the people living there are Pakistani supporters and are being used by MLAs for vote banks. "Mumbai police knows what's happening there. Our MLAs are using them for vote banks. Such people don't even have an Aadhar card but the MLAs get them made", he added.