Maharashtra Min Apologises After NCP Protests Against Him Over Remark Against Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged protests against the Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and Eknath Shinde's camp leader Abdul Sattar over his derogatory remark against MP Supriya Sule. The protestors evoked by Sattar's remark staged demonstrations at several places in Sillod (Sattar's hometown), Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Aurangabad. The demonstrators burned his effigies and allegedly resorted to stone pelting at his residences.

Speaking to reporters, Aurangabad DCP Aparna Geeta said that the police detained protestors who had come to Abdul Sattar's residence. "The protestors who came to minister Abdul Sattar’s residence today have been detained by the police and taken to the police station. We are taking further action."

Aurangabad, Maharashtra | Workers of NCP protested outside the residence of State Minister Abdul Sattar over his reported remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule.



One of the protesting NCP workers said that they demand Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take the resignation of Minister Abdul Sattar. "We demand from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take the resignation of the minister, otherwise the NCP will protest in every chowk and city," a protesting NCP worker said. According to PTI, NCP leader Vidya Chavan has demanded the resignation of Sattar, or else he will not be able to roam freely in the state.

Abdul Sattar issues an apology

Facing flak over his remark against Supriya Sule, Abdul Sattar said that he apologised for the words used by him. "I apologise for my words if they were insulting towards women. I didn't apologise to NCP but to women who might have been hurt by my words. We respect women and we don't intend to disrespect them... If anyone is hurt, I have taken those words back."

Maharashtra Minister and spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, Deepak Kesarkar said that after Sattar's apology the matter should end now. "I have already said that whether be it Sharad Parward or Supriya Sule, they are respected people. There should be no personal comments on them… Abdul Sattar has apologised, so this matter should end now. CM Eknath Shinde will take the decision to stop such incidents in the future." Kesarkar told ANI.