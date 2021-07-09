Maharashtra Min Asks Centre To Chart Plan For Vaccination, Demands More Doses For State

As India continues to battle against the second wave of COVID, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday urged the Centre to not let the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive stop due to a paucity of vaccines. While responding to the marks made by newly appointed Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Nawab Malik said, "MoS Health Bharti Pravin said that there should be no vaccine politics."

Nawab Malik said, "The Centre puts out huge statistics (about vaccines), but the vaccines do not reach the state. Many centres in Mumbai are shut. I request them to chart a plan. COVID-19 vaccination shouldn't be stopped."

Nawab Malik's remarks come after newly-inducted MoS Bharti Pravin had urged the Opposition and the state governments to not politicise the vaccination drive and urged them to work together with the Centre to defeat the pandemic. Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Assembly had passed a resolution seeking a minimum of three core COVID vaccine doses per month from the Centre. As per the resolution, the state can administer a minimum of 10 lakh and a maximum of 15 lakh vaccine doses per day.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier today announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all civic and government-run vaccination centres will be suspended for the day due to a shortage of vaccines.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021).



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules.#MyBMCvaccinationUpdate https://t.co/3M3bRR783X — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID Centre in Mumbai Dr Rajesh Dere said that sessions are being allocated on the basis of everyday supply. Informing that there is a vaccine shortage, the Jumbo COVID Centre Dean said, "We hope to get more vaccines." For the vaccination of pregnant women, circulars have been issued, he added.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has so far recorded over 61,31,976 positive cases, out of which, 58,89,982 have successfully recovered and 1,24,296 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 9,083 new cases, 8,815 fresh recoveries and 439 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,17,698.

As far as the vaccination tally of the state is concerned, over 3,59,22,357 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which, 2,83,48,579 are the first dose and 75,73,778 are the second dose.

