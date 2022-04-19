Maharashtra Min Blames BJP For Amravati Violence; Alleges It's A Diversion From Key Issues

Amidst incidents of communal clashes in different parts of the country in the last few weeks, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Tuesday has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the violence that took place in Amravati on Sunday. This remark comes a day after BJP leader Ajay Mathan was arrested from Pune in connection with Sunday's violence in the district.

While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Yashomati Thakur said, "The violence in Amravati was taken under control. BJP is doing all this. The person who was caught is a BJP member." She added that the Maharashtra government is keeping the situation under control. However, she added, "It is a diversion from keeping the main point out of focus which is inflation, jobs." The Congress leader accused the Central government of "doing all this to distract people, not only in Maharashtra but in other states as well."

Amravati Violence

Members of two communities allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags on Sunday. In an attempt to curb the miscreants, the police responded by firing tear gas shells. The incident reportedly took place in twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Maharashtra's Amravati district when one of the communities had hoisted religious flags at Khidaki Gate and Dhula Gates of Achalpur city, which is located 48 km away from Amravati district headquarters on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Members of the second community allegedly removed the flags, triggering an altercation between both the sides.

Two policemen sustained minor injuries in the incident. At least 30 people from both the sides have been arrested so far and two BJP leaders were also detained when they tried to visit the spot. According to the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, police are investigating the incident and strict action has been ordered against perpetrators of the violence. Furthermore, an indefinite curfew was imposed in the twin cities after the incident.

Additionally, similar incidents have been reported during religious processions in various states such as Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Karnataka's Hubli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and Maharashtra's Mumbai, Rajasthan's Karauli, Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Numerous videos of mobs pelting stones and using rods and lathis during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions have been accessed by Republic TV. Cities like Hubli and Khargone have imposed Section 144 and curfew in a bid to bring the situation under control.