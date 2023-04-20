Maharashtra Min 'welcomes' Ajit Pawar Amid MVA Exit Buzz; Asks Who'll Succeed Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar amid continued speculation of NCP leader Ajit Pawar leaving the party fold and joining BJP, stated he will welcome anyone who wants to join the alliance. Without commenting on the family of Sharad Pawar, the Minister of Education and Minister of Marathi Language stated Pawar will have to take a call on who will be the party head after him. Kesarkar also denied speaking on the number of NCP MLAs who are willing to switch.

Shiv Sena’s stand on possibility of Ajit Pawar’s defection?

“We are working towards making Maharashtra stronger and we would welcome anyone who wants to join hands with us,” said Deepak Kesarkar and further avoiding commenting on the Pawar family stated, “I don’t want to comment on Pawar family but yes in future course Sharad Pawar has to decide who will he be giving party’s command to, whether it will be Ajit Pawar or Jayant Patil or Supriya Sule...Those factors will also decide because Ajit Pawar right now has huge support of NCP MLAs (Sic).”

Senior Maharashtra leader refused to comment if there are any ongoing talks with the NCP, “I cant say how many MLAs are in talks, I dont have number (Sic).”

It’s important to recall that another Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil on April 19 claimed that something big will happen in the next 2-3 days and that Ajit Pawar has made up his mind to leave the NCP.

“The political environment being created in Maharashtra is an indication he (Ajit Pawar) has decided that he wants to leave the party. One need not ask a Jyotish (astrologer) for the same. If the news is being shown on news channels, it proves something is brewing, something is wrong. Many people are saying, in the next two-three days, it’s sure to happen,” claimed the Water supply and Sanitation Minister in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar reacts to rumours of NCP exit

On April 18, there were rumours that Ajit Pawar would leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with 40 MLAs to join the BJP and NDA-led government in the state. NCP MLA Anil Patil along with several other MLAs too had extended support to Ajit Pawar. However, Ajit Pawar cleared the speculations and said he is not going to merge with the saffron party. He also denied the claims of making changes to his social media profile and pages.

Earlier in a possible hint of Ajit Pawar joining the BJP and leaving the NCP, he had purportedly deleted the logo of his party from his social media handles. Pawar’s photo with party chief Sharad Pawar, NCP name & symbol were seen on his Twitter and Facebook pages but as per claims, he deleted the photo on Tuesday.