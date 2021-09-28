Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday reached the Enforcement Directorate office after he was summoned by the central agency in connection with the alleged money laundering case. Earlier on September 25, Saturday, he was summoned by the ED to appear before them on Tuesday.

Minister Parab before going to the ED office spoke to the media and said that he has done nothing wrong and will cooperate with the officials. Further, he added that he is not aware of the reason for being summoned. "Whatever question they will ask, I will tell. Now, I am here for the investigation and I will get to know the reason why they have summoned me", he added.

ED summons to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab

Earlier on several occasions, Minister Anil Parab was summoned by the ED in the money laundering case. On August 29, he was summoned following which he sought a 14-days time duration on August 31 to appear before the agency. Along with that, his close aide, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate was summoned in the same matter in the month of September.

The summons came days after a video clip went viral in which Parab was seen ordering for the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Union minister Rane was arrested on August 24 after his statement ‘slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray' on the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. These remarks kicked up a huge row. The same day, a video of Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab went viral.

At the same time, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also accused Parab of the arrest of Rane and also demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. Shelar in a press conference said, “There is a video clip which shows Anil Parab talking to someone around 1 pm on Tuesday about the sessions court to reject Rane’s bail plea. The application was rejected around 4 pm but Parab had informed the person on the other side much earlier. This is suspicious.”

“His action is an insult to the state judiciary as well as an act of pressuring IPS officials. The home ministry is with the NCP, and party chief Sharad Pawar had in the past complained about a Sena leader interfering in the home ministry,” said Shelar.

