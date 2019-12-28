'There Will Be Injustice On All Poor People': Maha Minister Balasaheb Thorat Slams NPR

Speaking on the occasion of the 135th Congress Foundation Day on Saturday, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat predicted that injustice would be meted out to poor people if the updation of the National Population Register was carried out. He elaborated on the origins of the Congress party and the ideals that it espoused. Thorat contended that the Narendra Modi government was dividing people on caste and religious lines.

Thorat remarked, “Today is the Congress Foundation Day. The Congress was founded in the Tejpal Hall on this very hold land. It was decided then that the people of the country will work together. Today, something different is happening. The work of dividing people on caste and religion has started. We are going to condemn this also. We are giving this message on Foundation Day. Now, there is a lot more in the new upcoming survey on citizens. Not only Muslims, but there will also be injustice on all poor people.”

'Economic condition has worsened'

Thorat also voiced his concern about the Citizenship Amendment Act. He reckoned that the slowdown in the economy could not be denied by anyone. Moreover, he termed the Centre’s move to introduce the CAA and NPR as a ploy to distract people from the state of the economy.

He added, “It is clear that the CAA is against Muslims.” The Minister added, “It is a reality that the economic condition has worsened. And the government is coming out with such new things to divert attention.”

'A tax on poor people'

Thorat's criticism of the NPR comes a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a tirade against it. Gandhi dubbed it as a "tax" on the poor people of India. He alleged that both the NPR and the NRC would lead to an increase in bribery.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Whether it is NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of India. Demonetization was a tax on poor people. You go to the bank, deposit money but don't withdraw it. And all the money went to those 15-20 individuals. This (NPR and NRC) is the same thing. A poor person will go to a government officer, show him their papers, bribe the officer if the name is wrong and all these crores of rupees will go into the pockets of those 15 individuals."

(With ANI inputs)

