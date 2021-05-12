Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Inaugurates COVID Center, Party Workers Violate Rules

As the coronavirus cases are decreasing in Maharashtra, state Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde inaugurated a COVID isolation center for women on Monday in the Beed district. However, there was a massive crowd of NCP party workers and supporters as they had started gathering during the inauguration and violated all the COVID guidelines.

As far as Beed is concerned, bodies of several COVID-19 patients who had succumbed in the district were found stashed in a single ambulance, one upon the other, and transported to a crematorium. This incident had sparked a serious outrage, forcing the Beed district administration to into the matter. The district was also facing a shortage of crematoriums due to the increasing number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown-like restrictions beyond May 15. To break the chain of coronavirus transmission, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had imposed statewide restrictions from April 22 to May 1. Later, it was extended till May 15 as the second wave of COVID-19 led to a surge in infections and fatalities.

COVID Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

On Monday, the number of daily coronavirus cases (37,236) in the state had dropped below 40,000 for the first time since March 31. A day later, the state recorded a jump of 3,720 cases to again breach the 40,000-mark. With 40,956 COVID-19 infections, the state's caseload increased to 51,79,929, while 793 deaths upped the fatality count to 77,191, said the health department.

Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state in the country, had reported 39,544 cases on March 31. The state had registered 54,022 cases on May 7, 53,605 on May 8, and 48,401 on May 9. Statewide recoveries were much higher than the new cases.